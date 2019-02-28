Jane Mayer, Neomi Rao, Yvette Noel-Schure: Broadsheet February 28

• Your Great Places correspondent. Greetings from foggy San Francisco, where I’m in town for the 2019 Great Place to Work For All Summit. Yesterday, I had the opportunity to interview a couple of leaders from GPTW companies—Kelly Grier, EY’s U.S. chairman and managing partner and Americas managing partner, and DJ Casto, Synchrony’s chief human resources officer.

Both conversations gave me a lot to chew on. A special shoutout here to Casto for ably stepping in for Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane at the last moment—and for winning over the crowd with his descriptions of the steps the company is taking to empower and teach new skills to its call center and other hourly workers, even when it leads to them leaving Synchrony for other jobs.

In my conversation with Grier, I was impressed by the new Americas leader’s willingness to talk not just about her firm’s achievements, but also about its missteps—including the two EEOC complaints filed against the company last year by female partners alleging sexual harassment and other misconduct.

“First and foremost, I really believe in the #MeToo movement… I believe in the principles of true equality, and respect, and safety,” Grier told the crowd. “It’s the right way forward.

She did not get into details about either claim (one of which has been settled; the other remains unresolved) but she did talk about how the firm is responding.

“It was really an inflection point for us… We rigorously examined how could this have happened and we identified a number of mistakes that were made along the way—and we were honest about those mistakes,” said Grier.

The company had an all-hands webcast, where Grier (who was still transitioning into her current role) and the her predecessor “looked in the eyes of our people and we accepted the responsibility that the organization really had and committed to taking swift action,” she said.

That action included changes to processes that had enabled bad behavior, as well as “any other lingering issues that could potentially erode our culture.”

“We chose not to sweep it under the rug,” Grier told the Summit attendees. “We chose not to just get through it, but to establish an objective to lead through it.”

Part of that push included bringing in help from outside experts, including Tina Tchen, former chief of staff to First Lady Michelle Obama and a leader of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, to advise the company on how it can fix what’s broken and “find the highest bar” going forward.

Grier noted that she’s doing a Facebook Live event with Tchen to talk about how businesses are grappling with issues like sexual harassment. That conversation is open to the public, so you if you’d like to check it out, you can do so here.

While a short on-stage interview isn’t the perfect format to dig into the details of a company’s mistakes or to the changes it’s made to try to prevent them in the future, simply being willing to publicly engage with something as radioactive as a sexual harassment charge is a step in the right direction. We’ll have to watch and see how far those steps go.