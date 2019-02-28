The World’s Most Expensive Bed Is $150,000. Here’s What It Looks Like

When the Regent Seven Seas Splendor cruise ship hits the sea in 2020, it will have something a little interesting on board: the world’s most expensive bed, Vividus.

Priced around $150,000, Hästens, the company behind the mattress, describes it as “the world’s most luxurious bed.”

The bed is handmade with layers of natural materials like horsehair, according to the company, allowing the mattress to breathe, remain dry and maintain comfortable body temperature.

The bed takes 320 hours to make and reportedly creates a floating sensation for sleepers. Customers who decide to purchase the bed outright can also work with a sleep consultant to personalize their mattress.

Hästens sells the bed through a number of limited exclusive locations. Buyers are given a private VIP experience when they shop for the bed, where they’re guided through the construction.

The bed originally launched in 2006 with a version that took 160 hours to make and cost consumers $112,900. That horsehair is key. It’s braided by hand and then unwound before it’s placed in the mattress, giving it a bounce comparable to small spring, the company says.