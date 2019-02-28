Fortnite's Season 8 Is Here—and There Be Pirates

Fortnite’s pirate-themed Season 8 rolled out on Thursday, and the latest iteration of the popular game includes some big changes to gameplay and two new locations to explore.

After a volcanic eruption, two new places, Sunny Steps and Lazy Lagoon, are on the map,. The volcano, which is located where Wailing Woods used to be, has deadly lava and vents that can sweep players into the air.

Pirate cannons are also located throughout the Fortnite map. The new tool launches destructive cannonballs, but can also be used to launch players, offering a quick, and effective way to sneak up on an enemy. The new battle pass this season also includes pirate-themed necessities, including new skins and gliders, and theme music.

Several items from previous seasons won’t be a part of Season 8, according to patch notes from Epic Games, the studio behind Fortnite. Those items include sneak snowman disguises, chiller grenades, and shopping carts.

Fortnite is free to download but its in-app purchases have turned the game into a serious money maker. Epic Games pulled in $2.4 billion in 2018 and, this year, is making an estimated $300 million per month from Fortnite, according to third-party firm SuperData.

Season 8 players will also want to get in plenty of practice before qualifiers begin in April for the Fortnite World Cup. The tournament has a $30 million prize pool and comes with a sweet $3 million payday that will be awarded to the top Fortnite player at a grand finale event in New York City this July.