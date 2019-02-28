Brainstorm Health: MeToo in Medicine, Livongo Amazon Tool, HIV Progress

Good afternoon, readers.

I want to highlight an important piece from my colleague Emma Hinchliffe on the ways that gender discrimination and sexual harassment can infect the medical industry.

“[T]he health care field has its own unique set of problems: how do you protect workers experiencing toxic work in a variety of environments, from a health aide working in a patient’s home to a physician in a hospital? What can be done when a patient is the one harassing a health care professional, or when a toxic work environment leads to worse patient care? How do you counter professional environments that have hierarchical power structures baked into their DNA from medical school onward?” Emma writes as part of a revealing conversation with physician and professor Esther Choo.

The whole story is worth a read, pointing out the ways that #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and gender discrimination has been relatively slow to percolate into the medical field, and examining whether “Time’s Up Healthcare” can shift that trend. It isn’t exactly a secret that the life sciences sector has a lot of work to do on this front.

