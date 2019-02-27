Michael Cohen to Call Trump a ‘Racist’, a ‘Con Man’ and a ‘Cheat’ in House Testimony

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen plans to tell a congressional committee about alleged misdeeds by his former boss, claiming that Trump knew during the 2016 presidential election that his ally Roger Stone was talking to Julian Assange of WikiLeaks about a release of hacked Democratic National Committee emails.

That and other dramatic assertions from Cohen are presented in his prepared remarks for the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, along with descriptions of documentary evidence he said he would give the panel to back up some of his claims.

“I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is,” Cohen intends to tell the committee at a public hearing on Wednesday, about the man who he once said he’d take a bullet for. “He is a racist. He is a con man. He is a cheat,” Cohen said in the prepared testimony.

Cohen, who has pleaded guilty to nine felonies, including lying to Congress, and is headed to prison, also is planning to tell the committee that Trump “did not directly tell me to lie to Congress” about the timing of talks to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

“That’s not how he operates,” Cohen said in the prepared remarks.

Campaign Conversations

But Cohen asserts that in conversations with Trump during the 2016 campaign, “at the same time I was actively negotiating in Russia for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there’s no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing.”

“In his way, he was telling me to lie,” he wrote.

“I lied to Congress about when Mr. Trump stopped negotiating the Moscow Tower project in Russia. I stated that we stopped negotiating in January 2016,” Cohen wrote in his statement. “That was false — our negotiations continued for months later during the campaign.”

Cohen, in his testimony, says he has first-hand knowledge of — and even some documentary evidence for -— a number of questionable and even potentially illegal Trump activities.

One of the biggest accusations involves the 2016 WikiLeaks release.

Telephone Call

“He was a presidential candidate who knew that Roger Stone was talking with Julian Assange about a WikiLeaks drop of Democratic National Committee emails,” Cohen plans to say, recalling a telephone call to Trump from Stone when he was in the room that was put on speaker.

“Mr. Stone told Mr. Trump that he had just gotten off the phone with Julian Assange and that Mr. Assange told Mr. Stone that, within a couple of days, there would be a massive dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign,” Cohen writes. “Mr. Trump responded by stating to the effect of “wouldn’t that be great.”

Cohen also plans to provide the committee a check he says was written from the president’s personal bank account, after he took office, “to reimburse me for the hush money payments I made to cover up his affair with an adult film star and prevent damage to his campaign.”

So, too, is he planning to provide the committee three years of Trump’s financial statements, from 2011-2013, which he gave to Deutsche Bank to inquire about a loan to buy the Buffalo Bills.

Inflated, Deflated

Cohen intends to testify that, “It was my experience that Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed among the wealthiest people in Forbes, and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes.”

He described his role in the Trump circle as “always stay on message. Always defend. It monopolized my life.”

“Mr. Trump is an enigma. He is complicated, as am I,” Cohen said. “He has both good and bad, as do we all. But the bad far outweighs the good, and since taking office, he has become the worst version of himself. He is capable of behaving kindly, but he is not kind. He is capable of committing acts of generosity, but he is not generous. He is capable of being loyal, but he is fundamentally disloyal.”

Trump’s Brand

Cohen wrote that his former boss never expected to win the Republican nomination in 2016, let alone the general election. He said Trump, a first-time candidate, “ran for office to make his brand great, not to make our country great. He had no desire or intention to lead this nation — only to market himself and to build his wealth and power. Mr. Trump would often say, this campaign was going to be the ‘greatest infomercial in political history’.”

Cohen testified behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee for hours on Tuesday and will do the same on Thursday before the House Intelligence panel. Questions will focus in part on his role in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Tuesday that “it’s laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word, and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies.”

Sharp Debate

His appearance has generated sharp debate along party lines.

“Obviously, he has a story to tell and he wants to tell it. And I want him to tell it,” said Democrat Gerald Connolly, a Virginia Democrat and the chairman of the Oversight subcommittee on government operations. When it comes to Trump’s businesses and Trump personally, Connolly said, “This is not just some marginal figure.”

But Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, the Oversight panel’s top Republican, says there’s nothing to be gained.

“That’s right,” Jordan said in a tweet. “Oversight Dems first big witness: a guy going to prison in two months for LYING TO CONGRESS.”