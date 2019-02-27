India and Pakistan, Cohen Testimony, Trump Border: CEO Daily for February 27, 2019

Tesla CEO Elon Musk waves as he waits for a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing on January 9, 2019. (Photo by MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/AFP/Getty Images)

If I were a Tesla board member, I’d be beginning to worry—scratch that, I’d be beyond worry and into panicking—about whether my CEO is seriously ill. Why else would he openly taunt the SEC, in effect daring the agency to do exactly what it did Monday night, filing a suit saying his tweets had violated the agreement he signed with the SEC last year. Who does that? Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote yesterday that Musk’s actions create a “tornado of uncertainty” for Tesla shares, and “another distraction for Musk & Co.” CNBC’s Jim Cramer, no shrinking violet himself, went a step further, saying Musk “should be removed” from the job.

In the meantime, Fortune’s Eamon Barrett profiles a company that aims to displace Tesla as the fan favorite in the electric car crowd: Dyson. The company currently produces vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, humidifiers and the like. But it has been working in recent years to build its battery expertise. And ultimately, it is batteries that may win the electric car race.

While Tesla just broke ground on a factory in China, Dyson is putting its plant in Singapore. I’ll be going there next week for Fortune’s Brainstorm Design conference, and interviewing Dyson CEO Jim Rowan. Dyson was into design thinking before it was a thing, and I’m looking forward to asking him about his big bet on electric cars.

