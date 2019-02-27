HOA Fines Honda Owner After Snow Dusting Leaves Suggestive Shape in Parking Lot

A lot of people aren’t fans of home owner associations. And who can blame them? But a Tennessee resident might hold claim to the most ridiculous HOA violation of the year, possibly the decade.

A reddit user named Kathryn took to the social network earlier this week to tell the story of how her HOA attempted to levy a $100 fine on her after they said her Honda Insight left a phallic shape in the snow while it was parked.

Yep. We’ll pause while you reread that to take it in.

The car was parked in Tennessee, which got a light dusting of snow this week. When Kathryn and her husband got in the car to drive to work, they didn’t really think twice about it. A few days later, though, they got a note from their HOA saying they were being fined.

The note wasn’t overly specific as to the reasoning and it took a few exchanges for them to explain the problem. We’ll let Kathryn’s post tell the story from here.

Finally after a few back and forth emails, they simply send us a picture “describing the problem.” Y’all. Y’all.”

That picture? Well, see for yourself. We’ll wait.

The HOA, in follow-up notes supplied to Jalopnik, acknowledged that the shape in question was a result of the car’s shape and Mother Nature and was out of the owner’s control. But said they had still received complaints about it, adding “one of our residents took the photo and reported it to us out of concern for our younger residents.”

The HOA eventually backed down after Kathryn informed them she had no intention of paying the fine and hinted about hiring an attorney, saying, “We will not be pursuing this further, in good faith pursuant to the wording of the by-laws.”.