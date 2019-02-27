Why Dating App Hinge Wants You to Shut Your Phone Off

Hinge—the dating app “designed to be deleted”—takes its motto seriously.

In recognition of National Day of Unplugging on March 1, the app is encouraging users to put away their phone and meet potential partners the old-fashioned way: at a bar.

Beginning on Thursday, users will have the choice to opt into Friday’s “holiday” and turn off the app’s Discover section (where users can find and “like” potential matches) for 24 hours. Those in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami will then receive an invite for two free drinks and phone-free mingling at local Freehand Hotels‘ Broken Shaker bars.

Users in other parts of the country will be rewarded for unplugging as well. Those outside of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami can enter a $1,000 sweepstakes for a “dream date” when they turn off Discover.

Hinge‘s participation in National Day of Unplugging is based on data that found 77% of Hinge members feel they should spend less time on their phones. It’s a trend many people in the tech world are coming to recognize: we’re increasingly reliant on our phones.

Last year, Apple introduced a new operating system that gives iPhone users more insight into how much time they’re spending on certain apps, hoping to curb this electronic addition. These statistics prompted a New York Times columnist to go through an eye-opening 30-day practice meant to eliminate bad phone habits.

Hinge isn’t looking to change your whole life—maybe just a day. But don’t worry, if the lack of a database of potential suitors in your pocket proves to be too much, Hinge will also allow users to opt out of unplugging at any time, reopening the Discover section.