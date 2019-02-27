Emma Thompson, ThirdLove, Olivia Moultrie: Broadsheet February 27

• Taking a #MeToo stand. When British actress Emma Thompson exited the upcoming animated film Luck earlier this month, it was rumored to be because production company Skydance had hired John Lasseter as head of animation. In a searing letter to Skydance, published by the L.A. Times on Tuesday, Thompson put the speculation to rest:

“It feels very odd to me,” she wrote, “that you and your company would consider hiring someone with Mr. Lasseter’s pattern of misconduct given the present climate in which people with the kind of power that you have can reasonably be expected to step up to the plate.”

Recall that Lasseter left Pixar in 2018 after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior. His misconduct was so entrenched at Pixar that women working there reportedly developed a technique dubbed “the Lasseter” to prevent him from groping their legs. Lasseter ultimately admitted to inappropriate hugging and “other missteps.”

Nevertheless, Skydance hired Lasseter earlier this year, with CEO David Ellison assuring employees that Lasseter had “learned valuable lessons” and would henceforth “comport himself in a wholly professional manner.”

Thompson, for her part, is having none of that.

In her letter, she picked apart Ellison’s rationale with five biting bullet points.

One of them: “If a man has been touching women inappropriately for decades, why would a woman want to work for him if the only reason he’s not touching them inappropriately now is that it says in his contract that he must behave ‘professionally’?”

And another: ”If John Lasseter started his own company, then every employee would have been given the opportunity to choose whether or not to give him a second chance. But any Skydance employees who don’t want to give him a second chance have to stay and be uncomfortable or lose their jobs. Shouldn’t it be John Lasseter who has to lose HIS job if the employees don’t want to give him a second chance?”

Thompson’s letter gained attention for its zingers against Skydance. Rightfully so. But her letter is just as noteworthy for the personal agony it alludes to. Twice she expresses regret for having to step down from the project, given her admiration for director Alessandro Carloni—lest anyone assume such decisions are easy to make.

“[I] can only do what feels right during these difficult times of transition and collective consciousness raising,” she wrote.

Indeed, Thompson did what’s needed to incite actual change at this stage of the #MeToo movement: standing by its principles even when it’s personally and professionally inconvenient.

