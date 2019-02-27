Google’s DeepMind AI Can Predict Wind Farm Energy Output 36 Hours in Advance

Google’s DeepMind AI program can predict wind power output 36 hours before the turbines start spinning, allowing one to make delivery commitments to the power grid up to a day in advance.

The news comes a year after Google and DeepMind applied machine learning algorithms to Google’s fleet of wind farms in central United States. With 700 megawatts of wind power capacity, these wind farms can generate as much power needed by a medium-sized city.

By studying the wind farms, weather forecasts, and historical turbine data, DeepMind was configured to be able to predict the wind power output ahead of actual generation. This brings greater value to wind farms’ capabilities, as power delivery to the grid can be scheduled in advance.

“We can’t eliminate the variability of the wind, but our early results suggest that we can use machine learning to make wind power sufficiently more predictable and valuable,” said DeepMind in a statement.

According to the company, DeepMind’s predictions have boosted the value of Google’s wind energy by roughly 20%.