Brainstorm Health: Liquid Biopsy, Sarepta Gene Therapy Deal, Novartis Cohen Testimony

One of the life science sector’s more intriguing quests is to try and replace the traditional biopsy. Why cut into a patient to remove a part of their body in what can be a complicated, painful process if the whole thing can just be done by a simple blood test?

On Wednesday, one of the major “liquid biopsy” players, Guardant Health, presented new data suggesting its technology is as effective as a traditional biopsy in one of the deadliest cancers around, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The blood test, via the firm’s Guardant360 platform, had the same level of accuracy in sussing out cancerous mutations in the disease as a standard biopsy, and was able to do so in about half the time.

“Given this [test] finds mutations at a similar rate to tissue-based testing, while ensuring patients receive guideline-complete testing with a faster turn-around time, it’s a compelling option to use liquid first ahead of tissue for molecular testing in newly diagnosed advanced NSCLC,” said the study’s senior author, Vassiliki Papadimitrakopoulou of the MD Anderson Cancer Center, in a statement.

While Guardant’s technology is already available for physician order, the holy grail would be a full-on Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval – which would be the first for a liquid biopsy company.

