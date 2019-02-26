Tinder U's 'Spring Break Mode' Will Connect Users on Vacation

It’s almost time for spring break, and Tinder is celebrating with the launch of “Spring Break mode,” a limited-time feature that will allow Tinder U users to match and message with other students who have chosen to vacation in the same place they have this year.

“Spring Break, like Tinder, is a staple for many college students across the country,” Jenny Campbell, chief marketing officer at Tinder said in a prepared statement. “We’ve historically seen huge upticks in Tinder usage during Spring Break in these destinations, and we are excited to give users the unique experience to connect before they pack their bags.”

Tinder U launched last year and is exclusively available to current college students ages 18-22. Spring Break mode will run from March 4-31 and will support a number of popular spring break destinations, including Cabo, Lake Havasu, Las Vegas, Miami, New Orleans, Puerto Rico, Puerto Vallarta, and San Diego.

Current Tinder U users can opt into the experience by tapping on the Spring Break card while swiping. From there they’ll be able to indicate their own spring break destination, they’ll also start to see the spring break destinations of choice of potential matches through a badge on their profile page.

And for those students that aren’t planning on going anywhere, there’s also a “Staycation” badge.