Term Sheet -- Tuesday, February 26

Private equity broke records last year.

PE funds produced another surge in investment value in 2018, capping the strongest five-year stretch in the industry’s history with $2.5 trillion (!) in disclosed buyout deal value, according to Bain & Company’s 2019 Global Private Equity report. In the last five years, more money has been raised, invested and distributed back to investors than in any other period in the industry’s history.

“Private investment in general, and private equity in particular, seems to be on a secular penetration curve that has no end in sight,” writes Hugh MacArthur, the head of Bain’s global private equity. “Yet, there are also some cautionary notes to sound.”

Returns have slowly declined toward public market averages during the period. Persistent high prices, volatile capital markets, US-China trade arguments, Brexit worries, and the ever-present threat of a looming recession have injected a worrying sense of uncertainty.

As private multiples have surged and public multiples begin to price in the threat of a recession, a record number of companies are drifting into private equity’s public-to-private sweet spot. These are companies with an enterprise value between $2 billion and $10 billion that could be purchased for a multiple plus take-private premium that is still below the average private-market multiple. But if private multiples remain elevated over the long-term, Bain & Company notes several implications:

— IPOs on ice: If private multiples remain high relative to public valuations, it will become less attractive to exit via an IPO.

— Public company acquisition targets: For many large firms, the public markets will likely become an increasingly important target environment, requiring a shift in their approach to deal sourcing, screening and due diligence.

— Mega-funds get even bigger: Funds are already growing in size, and the take-private opportunity in the public markets makes a case for even bigger funds capable of transacting ever-larger P2P deals.

— Private equity becomes more accessible: Given the growth of the private markets and their higher return potential vs. public markets, making private equity more accessible to retail investors is gaining importance. Already, retail investors are struggling to gain exposure to the small and middle-market companies that have been the bread and butter of private equity. These companies are increasingly turning to private financing to avoid the cost and hassle of being publicly traded.

