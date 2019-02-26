Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Back on the Market for $31 Million

HBO may be Leaving Neverland, but the late King of Pop’s estate is hoping someone will come for it.

While Michael Jackson’s estate filed a breach of contract lawsuit against HBO for its upcoming documentary on the star last week, his iconic “Neverland” ranch is coming back on the market.

The ranch is being listed for $31 million, a marked drop from its original asking price of $100 million in 2015.

Jackson purchased the property, which is located about 40 miles from Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1987 for $19.5 million. He lived in the nearly 12,000-square-foot main house on the 2,700-acre property for more than 15 years.

Following Jackson’s death, his estate made several attempts to sell the property. After the first listing in 2015, the property switched listing agents and dropped the price to $67 million in 2017, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The real estate agents explained to the WSJ that the property failed to find a buyer due to the high initial asking price and environmental conditions affecting the area at the time, including droughts and later mudslides and wildfires.

The ranch has seen several upgrades, but no major changes, other than the removal of amusement park rides that once appeared on the property. It reportedly still has the fire department building, a 1950s fire truck, swimming pool, basketball court, and several guesthouses.

There’s one other significant change: the property is now known as “Sycamore Valley Ranch.”