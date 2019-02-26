Meet Me At The Great Place To Work For All Summit

Happy Tuesday:

Easy reading for you today, since I’m on my way to join some of the Fortune gang at the Great Place To Work For All Summit, the annual gathering of people from companies on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies To Work For list.

It’s fast become one of my favorite conferences, in part because it’s an opportunity to explore in depth how companies are creating the kind of inclusive cultures that drive outsized business results.

It’s also just fun to be around people who are building businesses while removing barriers, big and small, to make the world a safer, more prosperous, and equitable place.

I’ll be gathering stories and insights for future columns, trust me, but you can also catch me on the main stage.

Tune in Thursday at 8:45 AM San Francisco time, to catch me quizzing four luminaries from Cisco:, Fran Katsoudas, Chief People Officer; Mark Chandler, Chief Legal Officer; Irving Tan, Chief of Operations; and Amy Chang, SVP, Collaboration Technology Group, on how Cisco has been able to stay on Fortune’s100 Best Companies List for 22 (!!) years.

Here are the speakers and agenda; catch the Summit livestream here or on Fortune.com

