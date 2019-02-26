Harvey Weinstein Is Trying to Hire More Women for His Legal Defense Team

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein faces a rape trial with a possibility of life in prison in June. He parted ways with superstar defense attorney Benjamin Brafman in January.

So, Weinstein went looking for a new legal team. He hired two male lawyers that represented actress Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape, in an unrelated matter. He also brought on top defense attorney Pamela Mackey.

That is, at least for a while. But Weinstein and Mackey had a major dispute over her fees, according to New York Post.

He’s reportedly continued looking but comes to an impasse over fees. According to Page Six, Weinstein has been telling the lawyers being courted for his legal team that the job would offer fame and a higher public profile that would improve their careers, and so they should be willing to cut their rates.

Weinstein took a similar approach with young actresses, based on October 2017 reports from The New York Times and The New Yorker that brought down the now-disgraced Hollywood mogul. He would offer to boost a woman’s career if she would acquiesce to his sexual demands.

Claims against Weinstein go back almost 30 years, including sexual harassment, unwanted physical contact, and rape. Dozens of Hollywood stars as well as women without a major public profile have spoken out against the former producer.