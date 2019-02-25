Donald Trump lashed out at Spike Lee for a “racist hit” after the film director called on voters to mobilize to defeat the president next year during his Academy Awards acceptance speech.

“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President,” Trump said Monday on Twitter, before insisting he has done more for blacks in the U.S. “than almost any other Pres!”

During his speech Sunday night, Lee touched on the African American experience of slavery and achievement while accepting the best adapted screenplay award for his film BlacKkKlansman.

“The 2020 president election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize; let’s all be on the right side of history,” Lee said, reading his speech off a note card. “Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing.”