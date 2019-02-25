Olivia Colman, Regina King, Time's Up: Broadsheet February 25

• Women win the night. From the first moments of the Oscars, you could tell it was going to be a good night.

Regina King won her first Academy Award and the first award of the evening—helped up to the stage by Chris Evans in an adorable moment and presented to by our favorite trio, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, and Amy Poehler—for best supporting actress in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Her win was quickly followed by two history-making awards: best costume design to Ruth E. Carter and best production design to Hannah Beachler, both for Black Panther. If you can believe it, theirs were only the second and third awards ever given to black women outside the acting categories. “This has been a long time coming,” the legendary Carter said while accepting her award. It sure has.

While women were locked out of the best director lineup (again), they swept the shorts categories: Domee Shi in best animated short for Bao; Rayka Zehtabchi in best documentary short for Period. End of Sentence.; and producer Jaime Ray Newman alongside her husband in best live action short for Skin.

The win for Period was especially remarkable: talking about periods, on stage at the Oscars! “I can’t believe a film about menstruation just won an Oscar,” 25-year-old director Zehtabchi said when accepting the award.

Another noteworthy fact among that group of winners: Newman, also an actress, was among the women who said in 2017 that she’d been harassed by director Brett Ratner. And that brings us to the downer notes of the evening…

While Bohemian Rhapsody won several awards, no winners mentioned Bryan Singer, the credited director on the movie accused of sexually assaulting teenage boys. Green Book also took home multiple honors, including best picture, although director Peter Farrelly has a known history of “flashing his penis as a joke” on sets.

But back to the good news. We didn’t get a history-making best actress win for Yalitza Aparicio in Roma, but director Alfonso Cuarón made sure to thank her every time he accepted an award. “I want to thank the Academy for recognizing a film centered around an indigenous woman. One of the 70 million domestic workers in the world without workers’ rights,” he said while giving his speech for best director.

And the best actress win was pretty great. In a twist not many were expecting, Olivia Colman took home the honors for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite. She ended her charming speech with an overwhelmed shoutout to her fellow nominee, sitting directly in front of her: “Lady Gaga!”

I’ll take a cue from Colman, and wrap this up similarly. Congratulations to all the women who won long-overdue awards. Lady Gaga!

