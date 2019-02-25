Olivia Colman, Regina King, Time's Up: Broadsheet February 25

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Emma Hinchliffe here today. Time’s Up hits a rough patch, marketing a product as ‘woman-owned’ is a smart move, and women win big at the Oscars. Have a marvelous Monday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Women win the night. From the first moments of the Oscars, you could tell it was going to be a good night.
Regina King won her first Academy Award and the first award of the evening—helped up to the stage by Chris Evans in an adorable moment and presented to by our favorite trio, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, and Amy Poehler—for best supporting actress in If Beale Street Could Talk.
Her win was quickly followed by two history-making awards: best costume design to Ruth E. Carter and best production design to Hannah Beachler, both for Black Panther. If you can believe it, theirs were only the second and third awards ever given to black women outside the acting categories. “This has been a long time coming,” the legendary Carter said while accepting her award. It sure has.
While women were locked out of the best director lineup (again), they swept the shorts categories: Domee Shi in best animated short for Bao; Rayka Zehtabchi in best documentary short for Period. End of Sentence.; and producer Jaime Ray Newman alongside her husband in best live action short for Skin.
The win for Period was especially remarkable: talking about periods, on stage at the Oscars! “I can’t believe a film about menstruation just won an Oscar,” 25-year-old director Zehtabchi said when accepting the award.
Another noteworthy fact among that group of winners: Newman, also an actress, was among the women who said in 2017 that she’d been harassed by director Brett Ratner. And that brings us to the downer notes of the evening…
While Bohemian Rhapsody won several awards, no winners mentioned Bryan Singer, the credited director on the movie accused of sexually assaulting teenage boys. Green Book also took home multiple honors, including best picture, although director Peter Farrelly has a known history of “flashing his penis as a joke” on sets.
But back to the good news. We didn’t get a history-making best actress win for Yalitza Aparicio in Roma, but director Alfonso Cuarón made sure to thank her every time he accepted an award. “I want to thank the Academy for recognizing a film centered around an indigenous woman. One of the 70 million domestic workers in the world without workers’ rights,” he said while giving his speech for best director.
And the best actress win was pretty great. In a twist not many were expecting, Olivia Colman took home the honors for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite. She ended her charming speech with an overwhelmed shoutout to her fellow nominee, sitting directly in front of her: “Lady Gaga!”
I’ll take a cue from Colman, and wrap this up similarly. Congratulations to all the women who won long-overdue awards. Lady Gaga!
–Emma Hinchliffe
emma.hinchliffe@fortune.com
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Madams Ambassador. In a move some are seeing as PR tactic designed to address international concerns over its treatment of women, Saudi Arabia has chosen Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan as its next ambassador to the United States. She the first woman in the role and becomes the highest-ranking woman in the Saudi government. Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s choice of U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft as the next U.S. representative at the UN is now official.
• Tough times for Time’s Up. While we reported last week that Lisa Borders had resigned as president and CEO of Time’s Up after only four months on the job, the details are more complicated than the family concerns Borders initially cited. It turns out, Borders’ son has been accused of sexual misconduct and she left her high-profile job fighting for victims of sexual harassment and assault because of a desire to “stand by” him. Garry “Dijon” Bowden Jr. is accused of inappropriately touching and kissing Celia Gellert during a “healing session” he offered. Borders informed the Time’s Up board of the allegations, and the board accepted her resignation within 24 hours.
Los Angeles Times
• The label consumers want to see. A marketing hit, it turns out? Labeling your product as “woman-owned.” Coolhaus ice cream sandwiches, Onyx Brands nail polish remover, and more products drew enthusiastic responses from consumers when they touted that accomplishment front and center.
MarketWatch
• Comb-ing through the details. Late last week, the New York Times published its contribution to the growing literature on Amy Klobuchar’s shortcomings as a boss. The most widely shared anecdote—that Klobuchar pulled a reverse Little Mermaid and ate her salad with a comb—overshadowed some serious concerns about her office’s parental leave policy. Klobuchar staffers were required to stay on at work for three times as long as they took off after having a child, or else they would be required to pay their employer back the money they earned while on leave. After being questioned, Klobuchar’s office said it would revise the policy.
New York Times
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Brown Brothers Harriman appointed Suzanne E. Brenner and Lorrie L. Gordon as general partners. Jennifer Glen is the new president and chief revenue officer for Create & Cultivate.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Charging R. Kelly. On Friday, R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for cases in which three of four of the victims were minors. The charges were a long time coming; Kelly’s bond was set at $1 million and he stayed in jail after he was unable to pay the $100,000 required up front to leave. The New Yorker described the emotional scene at his hearings this weekend.
Fortune
• What the Dickens? An upsetting story, almost two centuries too late. Recently revealed letters show that Charles Dickens—long known to have separated from his wife Catherine Dickens in 1858 in favor of young actress Ellen Ternan—actually tried to have Catherine imprisoned in an asylum. “She had borne 10 children and had lost many of her good looks,” Catherine’s confidante Edward Dutton Cook wrote. “He even tried to shut her up in a lunatic asylum, poor thing! But bad as the law is in regard to proof of insanity he could not quite wrest it to his purpose.”
New York Times
• Invisible Women. Remember the anecdote about how women spent years being less safe in cars because automakers only tested using male crash dummies? Caroline Criado-Perez wrote a whole book about other ways research has failed women, from the mundane to the deadly. A few examples: the size of smartphones, often too big for women’s hands; misdiagnosis of women’s heart attacks; and the active drug in Viagra, which was found to offer relief for period pain—something a review panel decided not to fund further research on. Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men will be out in March.
The Guardian
• The Ivanka endorsement. Here’s a weird little story: Ivanka Trump made an endorsement in a political race—in this case, a race for student government featuring none other than Nikki Haley’s daughter. Rena Haley is running for vice president of the student body at Clemson University. Ivanka says, “Don’t forget to reach for new heights by voting for Huskey-Haley.”
Slate
Share today’s Broadsheet with a friend. Looking for previous Broadsheets? Click here.
ON MY RADAR
Nike debuts a moving Serena Williams ad at the Oscars
Vox
I’m so sorry, but here’s how some male authors for really real described women in books
BuzzFeed
The shutdown made Sara Nelson into America’s most powerful flight attendant
New York Times
The lustful middle school girl rises
New York Times