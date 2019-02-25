President Donald Trump touted his daughter/senior adviser Ivanka for having “created millions of jobs” in a speech to the bipartisan National Governor’s Association Monday.

“My daughter, Ivanka, who is going to be speaking later, is—she has been so much involved. So incredibly involved,” Trump said. “My daughter has created millions of jobs. I don’t know if anyone knows that, but she’s created millions of jobs.”

Although 5.3 million American jobs have been created between the 2016 election and the 2019 State of the Union, Trump didn’t elaborate on how his daughter facilitated that growth.

Trump did say that his administration last year created the National Council for the American Worker, of which Ivanka is a co-chair. The council encourages companies to sign the Pledge to America’s Workers, “where we’ve gained commitments from private sector leaders to hire and train more than 6.5 million Americans,” Trump said.

While companies from AT&T and Boeing to Apple and IBM have pledged 6,501,513 opportunities, it is unclear how many jobs have been filled since the program’s launch seven months ago. The White House had said it planned to fill those jobs over five years.