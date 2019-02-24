How to Watch the Oscars Online for Free

The 91st annual Academy Awards, otherwise known as the Oscars, will air this Sunday, Feb. 24, with fan favorites Black Panther, Roma, Green Book, The Favourite, Vice, Bohemian Rhapsody, and A Star Is Born all nominated for best picture.

The annual awards show won’t have a host—but the show must go on.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune in and watch the Oscars online for free.

What time does the Oscars start?

The awards ceremony will air on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. E.T. and is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. If you’re interested in tuning in for some pre-Oscars red carpet coverage, that portion of the show will start around 6:30 p.m. E.T.

How to watch the Oscars with a cable subscription

The Oscars will air on ABC. In addition to watching them on TV, you can also watch the show online on the ABC website if you sign on with your cable provider or satellite service.

How to stream the Oscars online

There are also a number of options to stream the award ceremony outside of the ABC website. Any of the live internet-TV services that include ABC will have an Oscars livestream available to subscribers—even if you sign up for a seven-day free trial just to catch the awards ceremony. You can watch it on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now, and others.

Last year, the Oscars also offered a free “Oscars All Access” stream from Oscar.com and its official Facebook page, which began at 6:30 p.m. E.T. The stream allowed viewers to watch red carpet interviews and gave them backstage access, as well. Keep an eye on those sites on Sunday in case they offer all access streaming again this year.

Other pre-Oscars red carpet activities will be available to stream live on Twitter, which you can watch by following the Academy Awards official Twitter account.