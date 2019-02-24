Hajimemashite! How Japan Is Rethinking Tourism

The Japanese tradition of bathing in onsens, or natural hot springs, dates back to the sixth century, but not everyone’s able to jump right in. After interviewing dozens of international tourists, Hoshino Resorts, one of Japan’s leading hospitality companies, discovered a general wariness around the steaming-hot public pools that occupants are expected to enter naked. In response, it released a lighthearted YouTube video about onsen etiquette. It features a cartoon rabbit and frog undressing—”Don’t be shy!” commands the English-speaking narrator, before instructing bathers to ditch their cell phones.

Hoshino, whose annual sales exceed $400 million, operates multiple resorts with on-site onsens throughout Japan; the onsen video is part of a larger effort to make this island nation more approachable to foreign guests ahead of Tokyo’s 2020 Summer Olympics. In 1964, when Japan’s capital last hosted the Olympics, “we had to tell the world about Tokyo’s recovery,” says Yoshiharu Hoshino, the hospitality company’s founder and CEO. The imperative today is to encourage tourists to use Tokyo as a jumping off point to explore lesser known regions like Fujikawaguchiko, a town in the foothills of Mount Fuji, 90 minutes from Tokyo, where Hoshino operates a “glamping” resort with activities like wood chopping and meat smoking

In anticipation of the 40 million foreign visitors expected during the Games, Japan is outfitting its fleet of bullet trains with Wi-Fi and launching a 24/7 multilingual support center; bilingual road signs are being rolled out across the country as well.

Japan, a nation that has barely eked out a single year of 2% GDP growth in the past three decades, sees Western tourism as an untapped gold mine. It currently attracts just 13 million foreign visitors per year, about the same as New York City, and only 11% of those come from Europe, North America, and Australia.

This article originally appeared in the March 2019 issue of Fortune with the headline “Hajimemashite!*”.