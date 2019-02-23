Oscars 2019: How to Watch the Best Picture Nominees Online

With the Academy Awards coming up in just a few days, there’s still time to watch many of the 2019 Oscar-nominated movies online, streaming from the comfort of your own home. A number of this year’s Oscar nominees—except for Vice, which hasn’t been released digitally yet—are available to stream, rent, or purchase from Amazon Video, Apple iTunes, Google Play, Netflix, Vudu, and YouTube. If you missed these Oscar-nominated movies in theaters, here’s how to stream the nominees for Best Picture online and watch at home, before the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

A Star Is Born

The fourth remake of this old Hollywood classic, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the 2018 remake, is up for a total of eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Get a box of tissues ready for this tearjerker, and rent or buy it from Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube. The last time a version of A Star Is Born was nominated, back in 1976, it won for Best Original Song for Paul Williams’ and Barbra Streisand’s “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born).”

BlacKkKlansman

Spike Lee’s latest joint is based on a real-life story of an African American police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s. BlacKkKlansman is also the first film to earn Lee a nod for Best Director, marking just the sixth time a black director was nominated in the category. BlacKkKlansman is also Lee’s first nomination for Best Picture. Rent or purchase the film from all the usual streaming services: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube.

Black Panther

The only superhero movie ever nominated for an Oscar is up for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. If you missed the Marvel Comics character in print, take the opportunity to immerse yourself in the cinematic world of Wakanda on Netflix, or rent Black Panther from Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.

Bohemian Rhapsody

This Freddy Mercury biopic skips some crucial details about the Queen frontman’s life but highlights the band’s rise to fame, and is perfect for an at-home singalong. Watch it for Rami Malek, who is up for his first Best Actor nomination. Buy or rent Bohemian Rhapsody from Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

Green Book

The film Green Book, stars Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen in a road trip dramedy set in 1962. The film is named for a guidebook published by travel writer Victor Hugo Green in the 1930s through the 1960s, which helped African American travelers find safe places to eat and rest while road-tripping, especially in Southern states where race-based discrimination and violence was still rampant. Green Book is available to buy on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

Roma

Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón’s black and white drama was released in theaters in November 2018, and follows a domestic worker in 1970s Mexico. Roma continues to stream on Netflix, where it was released in December. Cuarón won his Best Director Oscar for Gravity back in 2014, making him the first Mexican-born director to take home one of the iconic gold statuettes.

The Favourite

Starring Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, The Favourite is a historical dark comedy in which two cousins vie to be the queen’s—you guessed it—favorite. Director Yorgos Lanthimos has been nominated for Academy Awards three other times and is perhaps best known for his 2015 film, The Lobster, another black comedy with an absurdist verve. The Favourite is available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube.