Time's Up CEO Lisa Borders Resigned Because Her Son's Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Time’s Up CEO and president Lisa Borders’ resignation earlier this week was prompted by accusations of sexual misconduct against her son.

Borders, who joined the anti-harassment and gender parity advocacy group in October, announced her resignation Monday, citing “family concerns.”

In a Friday statement on Twitter, Time’s Up—started by hundreds of Hollywood women in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal—further clarified her resignation. “Lisa Borders informed members of Time’s Up leadership that sexual assault allegations had been made against her son in a private forum.” Borders reportedly decided to resign within 24 hours of informing the organization and they “agreed that it was the right decision for all parties involved.”

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday, a woman alleged that Borders’ son “violated” her after offering her a “healing session.” Garry “Dijon” Bowden Jr. allegedly “touched her genitalia, kissed her neck and brushed his erect but clothed penis against her body during the session.” Bowden has denied the allegations.

Borders reportedly volunteered to step down, recognizing the situation could undermine the organization’s mission. The organization’s COO, Rebecca Goldman, will serve as interim CEO.

Borders joined Time’s Up as its first CEO after earlier serving as president of the WNBA. The organization launched in January 2018 in response to sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, a film producer and co-founder of the entertainment company Miramax.

Time’s Up is intended to serve as a means for women to raise their voices on behalf of others who lack power. It has since expanded to focus on gender parity and workplace safety as well.