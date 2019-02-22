Term Sheet -- Friday, February 22

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers.

THE DELIVERY WARS: Food-delivery startup DoorDash just raised $400 million in Series F funding. Temasek and Dragoneer Investment Group co-led the round, and were joined by investors including Softbank Vision Fund, DST Global, Coatue Management, GIC, Sequoia Capital, and Y Combinator.

The deal values the startup at $7.1 billion, which puts DoorDash right on the heels of its closest rival Grubhub, whose market cap is approximately $7.2 billion. Rival Postmates recently raised an additional $100 million in venture funding at a valuation of $1.85 billion and plans to go public later this year.

You may wonder — with companies raising mega-rounds every other month, isn’t the on-demand delivery market a little saturated? And let’s not forget about other delivery contenders like Amazon and Uber. The list of companies is long, but it looks the demand is there. Direct delivery of food could devour 40% of total restaurant sales, or $220 billion, by 2020, according to a 2017 Morgan Stanley estimate. And it’s still early days as far as technology and logistical efficiency are concerned.

“There may be room for more innovation than appears at first blush,” Cowen & Co. analyst Thomas Champion told Fortune in November.

IPO WATCH: Pinterest has confidentially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, according to The Wall Street Journal. The photo-sharing social network plans to list in late June, and it will seek a valuation of at least $12 billion. The New York Times recently published a profile on Pinterest with the headline, “Pinterest Is a Unicorn. It Just Doesn’t Act Like One.” It explains that Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann rejects Silicon Valley’s typical unicorn formula of moving fast, breaking things, chasing growth at all costs and bragging about every victory. Yet despite his approach — or maybe because of it — the company’s growth is accelerating. Let’s see what happens in the public markets.

WEEKEND READING: In the latest issue of Fortune, my colleague Jake Meth has an excellent long-form story on the dangerous appeal of Tide Pods. He explores how the design factors that have made laundry pods so successful are also potentially fatal flaws. He writes:

Consumer advocates and public health experts argue that, for all its well-intentioned efforts, the industry has refused to confront the brightly colored elephant in the room: the swirly, multi-hue design schemes that make the mini-packets look so much like candy. If manufacturers can bring themselves to make all pods look neutral and less inviting, says Gary Smith, director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, “we can design this problem out of existence.”

