Kelly Craft, Stephanie Ruhle, Theranos Final Days: Broadsheet February 22

• The Big Question. The latest issue of the New York Times Magazine tackles a question that’s at the heart of what we do at The Broadsheet: “Why aren’t women advancing more in corporate America?”

The answer, as you already know, is: It’s complicated. But while the piece, a Q+A with Katherine W. Phillips, a professor of organizational management at Columbia University, and Shelley Correll, a sociologist at Stanford, doesn’t provide a neat and tidy diagnosis, is does do an excellent job laying out the various barriers that slow women down—and provides the kinds of gut-punch examples that drive home just how much damage they do.

I heartily recommend reading their entire conversation, which covers everything from the infamous “double bind,” to the ways in which stereotypes of femininity are applied differently depending on race, to the additional discrimination faced by moms. But I do want to highlight one aspect of the discussion that jumped out at me—the role men play in workplace gender dynamics.

Here’s Phillips on something we don’t often spend a lot of time discussing—why it is that some men (and other historically powerful groups) instinctively resist the push for diversity:

“Some folks see change coming, and they say: ‘Wait a minute, where do you think you’re going? What does it mean for me?’ When people earn something, or believe they earned something, taking it away from them is very painful. I’ve said to groups of white men, when I work within companies, I understand the situation that you’re in. If I was in an organization that has been designed and shaped for me and people like me to be successful, I’d also be asking, ‘What do you mean you want to change this?’ The question is how do you acknowledge for those men that their perspective is understandable, but at the same time show that it’s not O.K.”

While I think we can all agree with her final point—such an attitude is, in fact, very much not O.K.—taking a moment to understand where that resistance stems from seems valuable. In reality, the best way for us to make change is to do it together, and acknowledging the fear and insecurity that makes some people push back against creating a more equal workplace feels like a first step to getting everyone on board. Might the next steps be more forceful? Sure. But empathy is always a good place to start.

In a similar vein, Phillips also encourages women to seek male sponsors at work: “You have to make those connections and build those relationships, as hard as it might be. As many of the messages that we’re getting these days, that men are essentially afraid to do this, there are men out there who are ready and able to be your champion.”

This message seems especially important at a time when we’re hearing reports of men who claim to be so spooked by #MeToo that they’re avoiding mentoring or otherwise supporting women. I’m sure those guys are out there, but so are the ones Phillips is talking about. Let’s make sure we seek them out and encourage them to play their part in helping us reach true corporate equality.

New York Times