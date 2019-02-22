Do "Woke Companies" Outperform?

Here’s the best of the bunch: USA Today searched yearbooks from 120 colleges from the 1970s and 1980s and found plenty of blackface and other racist photos, plus lots of gleeful Klan and Nazi cosplay. There were 200 such images in all, but one such image, which included a photo of two men as blackfaced versions of boxer Mike Tyson and his then-wife Robin Givens, was in a yearbook edited by current USA Today editor-in-chief Nicolle Carroll. “I am sorry for the hurt I caused back then and the hurt it will cause today,” she wrote in a column. In a refreshing twist, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s yearbook has a photo of him wearing his own face, but in a Confederate Army uniform. “I never intentionally acted in an insensitive way, but with the benefit of hindsight, I can see that participating in that was insensitive and I’ve come to regret it,” Lee said.