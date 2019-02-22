Brainstorm Health: AbbVie Voyager Deal, Gene Therapy Cost, OxyContin Trial

Happy Friday, readers.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wants the med tech industry to get inside patients’ brains.

The agency on Friday reported that it wants to encourage the development of brain computer interfaces (BCIs) as part of a “leap frog” guidance to help patients with disabilities regain control of their limbs.

“As part of these efforts, I’m announcing a significant step to promote the development of a new generation of implantable devices that can be more fully integrated with the patient’s own brain,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb in a statement.

“Known as brain-computer interface (BCI) devices, they hold the potential for direct control of, for example, a limb prosthesis by the patient’s thought processes. This can allow significantly greater mobility and independence for patients. These devices have the potential to benefit people with severe disabilities by increasing their ability to interact with their environment.”

Regulators published the proposed (and non-binding) guidance on Friday as well, which includes proposals on the best ways to conduct clinical trials for these kinds of implantable devices.

