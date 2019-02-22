Anheuser-Busch Acquires Its First Spirits Company

Anheuser-Busch is getting into the spirits business. The company acquired Cutwater Spirits this week, an award-winning spirits and canned cocktail company located in San Diego, Calif. The company was previously called Ballast Point Spirits and was a part of Ballast Point Brewing, but was spun off when Constellation Brands acquired the brewery in 2015.

The company offers 16 types of spirits, including rum, vodka, whiskey, and gin. It also makes 14 canned cocktails, which are currently distributed to 34 different states. Cutwater will join Anheuser-Busch’s “Beyond Beer” portfolio, which also includes Spiked Seltzer, the non-beer brand Ritas, HiBall, and Babe Rose.

“We’re thrilled to have found a partner that understands our vision for Cutwater Spirits and will give us the tools and resources to grow and thrive. We’re excited to join Anheuser-Busch and work with the team there to bring our spirits and canned cocktails to the world,” Yuseff Cherney, Cutwater Spirits founder said in a prepared statement.

Anheuser-Busch also owns a portfolio of craft breweries called “The High End”, which includes 10 Barrel, Wicked Weed, and Devil’s Backbone, amongst others. 10 Barrel and Devil’s Backbone also create distilled spirits. The company is also reportedly exploring the possibility of launching cannabis-infused drinks in the future.