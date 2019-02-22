Oscars 2019: Who Will Win in All 24 Academy Award Categories, According to Experts

When it comes to the 2019 Academy Awards, there are only three etched-in-stone certainties about the big night: 1) The show will be held Sunday, Feb. 24, on ABC; 2) it will start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time; and 3) Glenn Close is finally going to take home a statue.

At least, that’s the consensus among several long-time Oscar-watchers, all of whom believe seven-time nominee Close will win a long-deserved Best Actress statue for her role in The Wife. She’s one of a handful of sure-things in a night that’s sure to be full of surprises: Will Netflix’s Roma become the first foreign language film to win Best Picture—and solidify the streamer’s takeover of Hollywood? Will Rami Malek, star of the king-sized Queen-biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, be among the night’s champions? And will the show’s producers be able to hand out all 24 awards in just three hours, even without a host? (Answer: Probably not.)

For a sense of who will emerge victorious on Sunday night, Fortune surveyed the picks of many high-profile experts, including writers and columnists for The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, The Ringer, Entertainment Weekly, and GoldDerby.com. Then we ran their best guesses through our own internal Oscar-prediction machine—aka a slightly doughy guy sitting on a couch in suburban Burbank—to synthesize who will win on the big night. Feel free to use the below conclusions for your own office pool or Oscar-party ballot, but keep in mind the words of William Goldman, the two-time Oscar-winner (and Academy Awards obsessive) who passed away last year. When it comes to the movie industry, Goldman famously wrote, “Nobody knows anything.” That goes double for the Oscars.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlackKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

THE BEST BET: Only a few months ago, the idea of some more conservative members giving a Netflix movie a major prize seemed like a long-shot. But Bohemian Rhapsody is likely too controversial for a Best Picture win; Green Book is well-liked by many, but has had an at-times rough awards-season campaign; and while the other films all have their supporters, it’s Roma—a patient, gorgeous, and often stirring black-and-white tale of life in 1970s Mexico—that feels the most Best Picture-y. It helps, of course, that Netflix has reportedly spent at least $25 million promoting the film’s release (and that’s not even counting the billboards the company purchased last year). Yet while nearly all of the pundits agree that Roma will take home the top prize, don’t count out a quiet movie-biz backlash against the streaming company, which could lead to an upset in the form of the beloved, billion-dollar-grossing Black Panther.

Best Director

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

Adam McKay (Vice)

THE BEST BET: Alfonso Cuarón has already won most of the other big directing prizes this season, and the fact that he also served as Roma‘s cinematographer and screenwriter only reinforces his rep as one of the era’s most gifted filmmakers. Of course, there’s also lots of love for Lee, which brings us to…

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

THE BEST BET: BlacKkKlansman‘s Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, and Kevin Willmott are the ones to watch here. Lee’s only Academy Award is a (well-deserved) honorary Oscar, but BlacKkKlansman will finally give the filmmaker a statue in competitive category, 30 years after his Do the Right Thing became a global phenomenon.

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

THE BEST BET: The Favourite is the favorite. Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara’s script faces formidable competition from the legendary Paul Schrader (First Reformed) and the team behind Green Book. But the consensus-favorite is The Favourite, with its biting one-liners and oh-so-withering retorts.

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

THE BEST BET: Glenn Close. It’s not even close.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams (Vice)

Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

THE BEST BET: Pick Regina King, though if you’re feeling risky—and perhaps looking for one of those surprise upsets that could put your ballot ahead of your office-mates—Weisz could also be a wise choice.

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

THE BEST BET: Count on Rami Malek, who charmed audiences, and overcame a difficult production, to inhabit the late Freddie Mercury. If you don’t believe us, talk to the Los Angeles couple that’s seen Rhapsody 24 times…and counting.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (BlackKkKlansman)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

THE BEST BET: While nearly all of the pundits have gone with Mahershala Ali, don’t discount the Academy’s large percentage of British voters, who might help the delightful Richard E. Grant win his first-ever Oscar.

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

THE BEST BET: In what comes down to a proxy war between two streamers—Roma is from Netflix, Cold War from Amazon—Roma will likely come out ahead, thanks to its Best Picture momentum. But Cold War is beloved by many in the Academy, as evidenced by its nominations in the Directing and Cinematography categories.

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

THE BEST BET: It wasn’t as successful at the box-office as some of its competitors, but Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse felt like a big swing forward in animated storytelling—and will likely be rewarded for it.

Best Original Song

“All The Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

THE BEST BET: “Shallow,” by a sha-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-long stretch.

Best Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

THE BEST BET: If Beale Street Could Talk is the top pick among the experts, though the Grammy-winning Black Panther score prove to be a come-from-behind Marvel.

Best Documentary

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

THE BEST BET: An appropriately up-in-the-air category: The high-climbing doc Free Solo and the supremely popular Ruth Bader Ginsburg account RBG were both box-office hits—and this a category that reliably goes to well-known films (and well-known subjects, like Ginsburg). Most pundits have Free Solo in their sights, though voters’ affection for Ginsburg might be big factor. One possible underdog: Hulu’s youth-in-crisis tale Minding the Gap is one of the best-reviewed movies of last year in any category; if RBG and Free Solo split the vote, watch the </em><em>Gap emerge as a genuine surprise winner.

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

THE BEST BET: Good luck with this one! Nearly all of the pundits are split on this one, though Period. End of Sentence.—about women in rural India who must manufacture their own menstrual pads—has urgency, admirers, and the backing of Netflix.

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

THE BEST BET: All the stars are aligning for Black Panther‘s super threads.

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

THE BEST BET: Another sure-fire win for team Roma.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

THE BEST BET: You can’t spell “victorious prosthetics” without VP, so expect Vice‘s transformation of ex-Batman Christian Bale into Dick Cheney to win the night.

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

THE BEST BET: Another toughie: The jittery Vice is on many experts’ lists, but the well-known behind-the-scenes struggles of Bohemian Rhapsody—which went through two directors, representing a substantial editing challenge—might endear the Queen biopic to voters. It’s a close race, so, in the words of Vanilla Ice: Vice, Vice…maybe?

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

THE BEST BET: The difficult task of bringing Freddie Mercury’s vocals to life will give Bohemian Rhapsody the Oscar in a flash.

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

THE BEST BET: The technical feats of First Man are widely admired within the industry, giving it a moon-sliver-sized edge over Bohemian Rhapsody.

Best Live-Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

THE BEST BET: This is always one of the toughest to call, though in a year full of somber shorts, many experts are betting on the relatively upbeat Marguerite—a French short about an unlikely friendship—to be the night’s winner.

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

THE BEST BET: The poignant, Pixar-produced Bao—which got a boost from playing in front of last year’s hit Incredibles 2—is a safe bet here.

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

THE BEST BET: The lavish and lovely 18th-century sets of The Favourite will likely woo the most voters.

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

THE BEST BET: Another divisive race, as awards-predictors alternate between First Man and Avengers: Infinity War. We’re guessing Avengers: Infinity War will win it in a snap.