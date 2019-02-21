'Captain Marvel' Is Already a Box Office Smash—Two Weeks Ahead of Its Release

Captain Marvel may still be a few weeks away from hitting theaters, but the movie is already setting new records.

According to ticketing company Fandango, the Disney-produced superhero film—which will be released March 8—has now sold enough advance tickets to outpace recent smashes including Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Deadpool.

THIS JUST IN: Thanks to this week's early screenings of #CaptainMarvel, there's been a surge in advance tix sales at @Fandango. The film is now 2nd all-time for superhero origin stories, outpacing #Aquaman, #Deadpool, #WonderWoman, #AntMan & more. Higher, further, faster indeed! pic.twitter.com/fjF88yk530 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 21, 2019

The 1990s-set Marvel movie, which began early screenings for select critics and moviegoers this week, stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who’s pulled into an intergalactic battle—one that will likely have major consequences for the grander Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel‘s brisk sales are an encouraging sign for Disney: Both Aquaman and Wonder Woman grossed more than $800 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. And Captain Marvel‘s pre-sales are also eclipsing those of such hits as Deadpool and Ant-Man. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is looking at an opening weekend of anywhere between $100 to $120 million—and that number could go up as the release date nears.

Captain Marvel is one of a trio of Marvel films in Disney’s 2019 line-up, which also includes Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The studio will also be represented at this Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, as last year’s hit Black Panther is up for several awards, including Best Picture.