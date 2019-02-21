The Oscars are upon us this Sunday, and you may have some questions: from when you should tune in to the red carpet and who’s actually hosting the show.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

When are the Oscars?

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

For those watching at home, you can tune in to the awards, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Otherwise, if you’re interested in seeing all the looks on the red carpet, you can tune in around 6:30 p.m. ET.

What channel are the Oscars on?

The show will be airing live on ABC and will also be available for streaming on ABC.com for ABC subscribers. Other streaming services, such as DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV, carry ABC as well. If you’re not currently a subscriber to any of these, many of the services offer a free seven-day trial.

Red carpet coverage will also be available on E! and on the Academy Awards official Twitter page.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2019?

Unlike in years past, the job will go unfilled—the award show will have no host this year since Kevin Hart stepped down after a number of old homophobic tweets resurfaced.

Who chooses Oscar winners?

Members of the Academy—which currently numbers at about 8,000—are responsible for casting the votes that decide who will emerge the winner in each category. The final round of voting closed on Feb. 19, at which time PriceWaterhouseCoopers tallies the votes. According to the Academy’s website, only two PwC partners know the results until the envelopes are opened on the day of the awards.

Roma and The Favourite are leading the pack, with 10 nods each. A Star is Born and Vice also received a notable eight nominations each, and Black Panther made history, becoming the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture. The full list of nominations is available here.