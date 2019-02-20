Viacom Strikes Deal With FuboTV to Add Comedy Central, MTV, BET, and More

FuboTV continues to broaden its offerings beyond just live sports viewing.

The streaming service, in the past referred to as the “Netflix of soccer,” struck a deal with Viacom to make the company’s nine entertainment networks—BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1—available on Fubo for a base $45-a-month subscription.

Several other channels, including Logo, TeenNick, MTV Classic, and more, will be available as part of Fubo’s premier package, “Fubo Extra,” at $50-per-month. Subscribers to Fubo’s Spanish-language base package with also get Viacom’s Telefe and MTV Tr3s channels.

“This is a great opportunity to continue to grow our reach and audiences across the OTT landscape and connect with our fans wherever they consume content,” Tom Gorke, Viacom’s head of distribution and business development, said in a statement.

Fubo, founded in 2015, had already taken steps to shed its sports-first packaging with the addition of major network and cable channels such as CBS, Fox, NBC, AMC, TBS, FX, CNN, Showtime, and more since 2017.

CFO Joel Amijo said that “Fubo remains singularly focused on offering sports fans a compelling pay TV alternative with a robust content offering able to serve the viewing needs of the entire household.”

In total, Fubo features more than 85 channels in its base bundle, including national channels, local stations, and regional sports networks.