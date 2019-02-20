Samsung Shows Off New Flagship Galaxy S10 Lineup of Smartphones

Samsung revealed details on its Galaxy S10 lineup of smartphones that rival Apple’s popular iPhone models.

The consumer electronic giant showed off the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e models during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. The Galaxy S10+, which contains a 6.4-inch screen, is the largest and most powerful new Galaxy model with the baseline model with one terabyte of storage costing $999.99.

The Galaxy S10 model has a 6.1-inch screen and starts at a price of $899.99, while the Galaxy S10e has a 5.8-inch screen with a base price of $749.99.

Both the S10 and S10+ model contain Samsung’s so-called ultrasonic fingerprint technology, which Samsung director of product marketing Suzanne De Silva said “can identify a fake fingerprint” and is intended to prevent hackers from cracking into people’s smartphones.

All three of the new Galaxy models will be available in white, black, blue, and pink when they go on sale on March 8. They also contain technology that can identify which apps people use the least on their smartphones so that the devices’ batteries don’t have to consistently power unused apps. This presumably helps the smartphones’ batteries last longer.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri also made a surprise appearance during the event and explained a partnership between Samsung and the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app. When people take pictures using any of the new Galaxy S10 models, they can choose to immediately share their pictures on Instagram and access the app’s photo-editing tools so they can add silly animations if they want their photos to be a bit more kooky.

“It will be the best way to express yourself on Instagram,” Mosseri said.

Samsung also unveiled it’s long-awaited Galaxy Fold Smartphone that converts into a tablet when unfolded during the event. The Galaxy Fold will cost $1,980 when it goes on April 26.