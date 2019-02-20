Samsung’s ready to show off its next generation of smartphones and may have a surprise or two up its sleeve.

The company, which is skipping next week’s Mobile World Congress, is expected to unveil the Galaxy S10 at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event this afternoon, along with the foldable phone that has captured people’s attention for the past several months. The press conference begins at 2 p.m. ET or 11 a.m. PT. And fans of the brand can watch it live.

The S10 is set to become the mobile company’s new flagship phone. Rumors indicate it will have a three-lens camera setup on the back and up to a terabyte of onboard storage. A larger version of the phone, the S10+, could have more memory, while a smaller, less-expensive version, the S10E, will bypass certain features (like an under-the-glass fingerprint reader).

It’s the phone with a flexible OLED display that might get the most buzz, though. Users will be able to fold the screen and change the phone’s form factor. If it debuts, it will certainly be the most expensive gadget on display. A smartwatch called the Galaxy Watch Active and two fitness trackers, the Galaxy Fit and Fit e, are also expected to debut today.

Watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event live

Curious what these devices will look like? Samsung is offering two ways to check in on the unveilings. The most direct is on the company’s website, which will carry the stream live. (You can also pre-order the Galaxy S10 now, if you’re determined to get on regardless.)

Samsung also plans on streaming the event via its YouTube channel starting at 2 p.m. ET or 11 a.m. PT.