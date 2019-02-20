Here's Samsung's New Galaxy Fold Smartphone With 'Infinity Flex Display'

Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold Smartphone will be available to buy on April 26 and will cost $1,980.

The consumer electronics giant revealed the smartphone’s price and availability on Wednesday in San Francisco during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

The smartphone contains two different display screens, explained Samsung senior vice president of product marketing Justin Denison. The smaller 4.6-inch screen is affixed to the front of the device like a conventional smartphone. People can unfold the phone like a book to access the second 7.3-inch display screen with so-called ‘Infinity Flex Display‘ that lets it fold with the device.

The Galaxy Fold Smartphone will be available in four different colors: black, silver, green, and blue.

Denison said that the company designed a “sophisticated hinge system” that’s hidden from view and can withstand the wear-and-tear of more than 100,000 folds.

When people access apps via the smaller screen on the front of the device, they can open the device to interact with the app via the larger screen.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Courtesy of Samsung

People will also be able to use three apps simultaneously on the larger screen, letting them do feats like watching YouTube videos, texting with friends, and searching Google at the same time, Denison said.

The device will come with 12 GB of ram and 512 GB of storage, the executive said.

The Galaxy Fold also comes with two batteries, embedded on each side of the phone when the device is unfolded. The two batteries act as one power source, Denison said. He did not say how long the batteries power the Galaxy Fold.

The smartphone also has six cameras—three on the back of the device, two on the inside, and one on the front, Denison said. This is supposed to be good for taking pictures because “the phone will always be ready to capture the moment no matter how you flip it or hold it,” he said.

Technology analysts have been following Samsung’s reveal of the new Galaxy Fold because it represents one of the most significant design changes for smartphones since the introduction of Apple’s original iPhone. Samsung is hoping that consumers will be drawn to the Galaxy Fold because it would let people access both a smartphone and tablet in one package that’s less bulky than so-called phablets that are essentially oversized smartphones.

It remains to be seen whether people will find the nearly $2,000 price tag for the Galaxy Fold an attractive price.