Lisa Borders, Heather Nauert, Leather Jackets: Broadsheet for February 19

• The new power suit. What do Nasdaq’s Adena Friedman, IBM’s Ginni Rometty, Weight Watchers’ Mindy Grossman, Ellevest’s Sallie Krawcheck, and GM’s Mary Barra all have in common? They’re all successful CEOs in their own right, yes. Also, they seem to share an affinity for what’s emerged as a wardrobe staple of female executives: the leather jacket.

Barra even chose a leather jacket for her December visit to D.C., where she addressed GM plant closings and layoffs with lawmakers. The look has become a signature for the auto chief, who “does have quite the collection,” her spokesperson allows.

In this month’s issue of Fortune, Kristen examines the growing, glossy-hide trend that’s popping up at shareholder meetings, product launches, media conferences, and in the halls of Congress.

It’s worth stating the obvious here: some women (and men) take great interest in fashion—a trait that is not irreconcilable with, say, a keen grasp of the rapid evolution of the auto industry. What women choose to wear is often another means of communication, and, as Kristen’s story proves, it can say a lot about current workplace culture and where women fit into it.

“The [leather jacket’s] shift from grunge to luxe came at the perfect moment,” Kristen writes. “In the mid-aughts, the corporate world was struggling through an era of fashion chaos. The rise of the hoodie-wearing tech founder was driving the old rules about ‘appropriate’ work wear toward obsolescence. For some female executives, the leather jacket offers a solution to the casual quagmire and, thanks to its rich history, sends an unusually complex message.”

Susan Tynan, founder and CEO of Framebridge, told Kristen she wears a leather jacket to pitch investors: “There’s no playbook for what a woman should wear when she’s pitching. You want to wear something that shows respect for significance of what you’re asking for—and you also have portray yourself as someone who is rolling up your sleeves to do the job.”

Krawcheck wears a leather jacket because it conveys strength: “It occupies the space between an Armani structured jacket and a sweater.” (And truly: Who among us feels her most powerful in a sweater?)

And I’m especially partial to the analysis of Emma McClendon, associate curator of costume at the Museum at FIT. The leather jacket, she says, is “coded in power, strength, resistance. It’s kind of subversive.”

So be sure to don your power leather jacket—be it literal or figurative—as you dive into this week.

