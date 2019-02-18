British Porsche Customers Could Pay an Extra $11,000 after Brexit

Porsche is warning its customers in the U.K. that the price of cars delivered after Brexit may increase by up to 10%.

The additional cost would be applied if the U.K.’s exit from the EU were to result in a tariff. According to the BBC, a tariff of 10% would slap more than £9,000 ($11,627.90) onto the price tag of an entry-level Porsche 911. Porsche is now asking British customers to sign a clause agreeing to pay the extra costs if their car is likely to be delivered after Brexit, which is scheduled to take place on March 29th.

Porsche isn’t the only car company whose plans are being affected by Brexit. In September, BMW announced it would shift the annual maintenance shutdown of its Oxford, U.K., plant from summer 2019 to April 2019 to mitigate potential supply chain disruptions. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the trade association for the United Kingdom motor industry, a no-deal Brexit would put two-thirds of the U.K.’s global auto trade at risk.

Porsche told the BBC that its decision to inform customers about the potential tariff was a “precautionary” measure that would allow them “to be fully informed at the point of sale and, if they wish, to adjust their order accordingly.”