Photography
Search
InternationalWestern Defense Spending Rises to Counter Threat of China and Russia
British Aircraft Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth Arrives In New York
TechNASA Ready to Risk Failed Launches and Landings to Return to Moon
US-SPACE-MOON-AEROSPACE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BriefingTrump Organization Halts Its Red State Hotel Expansion Plans
Trump's hotels come to the Mississippi Delta
The Tetons and Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming Ansel Adams (American, 1902–1984) 1942 Photograph, gelatin silver print *The Lane Collection *© The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust *Courtesy, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
The Tetons and Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, 1942.Ansel Adams | Courtesy of Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
The Tetons and Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming Ansel Adams (American, 1902–1984) 1942 Photograph, gelatin silver print *The Lane Collection *© The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust *Courtesy, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
Tent‑Camera Image on Ground: View of Mount Moran and the Snake River from Oxbow Bend, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming Abelardo Morell (American (born in Cuba, 1948)) 2011 Photograph, inkjet print *Courtesy, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
04_Monolith_The_Face_of_Half_Dome
05_Self_Portrait_Monument_Valley
03_Untitled_Reaper-Drone
07_Midsummer-(Lupine-and-Fireweed)
08_Grass_and_Burned_Stump
10_Pine_Forest_in_Snow
11_Clearing_Winter_Storm
16_Cemetery-Statue-and-Oil-Derricks,-Long-Beach,-California
09_Cemetery,-Tonopah,-NV
14_Moonrise_Hernandez_New_Mexico
17_Altamont-Pass-Wind-Farm,-California
The Tetons and Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, 1942.
Ansel Adams | Courtesy of Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
1 of 13
Photography

A New Ansel Adams Exhibit Looks at the Artist’s Work Through Both a Historic and Modern Perspective

Alex Scimecca
8:30 AM ET

The work of renowned photographer Ansel Adams is back in the spotlight, thanks to a 200-piece exhibition organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

Adams helped shape environmental photography as we know it today by capturing beautiful landscapes that were commended for both their artistic imagery and for environmental activism. The Boston exhibit, "Ansel Adams In Our Time,” offers a fresh perspective on environmental photography with Adams' photographs curated alongside those by his predecessors and today's artists.

Adams’ photographs have carried a message of advocacy—a characteristic that has persisted with contemporary artists. Whichever medium they've chosen, the pieces call attention to the passage of time and changing nature of the landscapes, especially in the face of global warming.

His photographs of natural landmarks in the American Southwest such as Yosemite National Park, Yellowstone National Park, and the Grand Canyon in the 1930s played a critical role in the history of the parks and ultimately helped convince government officials to take action and preserve the land. The Grand Canyon celebrates its 100th anniversary later this month. Adams' photographs spread his belief in the transformative power of national parks to a wide audience. The pioneer defined the genre and kickstarted environmental activism through art.

The exhibit is on view through Feb. 24. Check out the gallery above to see a glimpse inside.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2019 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Commentary
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE