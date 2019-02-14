Disney's 'Captain Marvel' Flying Toward $100 Million Opening Weekend, Continuing Marvel's Streak

By Brian Raftery
6:04 PM EST

Walt Disney’s Captain Marvel isn’t due out until next month. But it’s already looking to live up to its name.

According to Deadline, early tracking data suggests the Brie Larson-helmed superhero film is heading toward a $100 million opening-weekend haul at the box office. That would make it one of the highest-grossing Marvel-movie openings of all time, and put it close to the $103 million earned by DC’s Wonder Woman film during its first weekend in 2017.

The $100 million estimate is an extraordinary figure for a movie whose titular hero—played by Oscar-winning Room actor Brie Larson—has so far been a low-key figure in the on-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU. The existence of Larson’s character, a nineties-era pilot named Carol Danvers, was briefly hinted at during last year’s Avengers: Infinity War. But unlike Black Panther, who debuted in the Captain America franchise before headlining last year’s smash hit, there’s been no major on-screen build-up for Captain Marvel.

Of course, it’s not surprising that yet another Marvel movie is heading toward box-office domination. Black Panther, which is up for a Best Picture statue at this year’s Academy Awards, earned more than a billion dollars worldwide for Disney. Infinity War, meanwhile, doubled that, making $2 billion around the globe. Even a relatively smaller Marvel release, like last summer’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, easily zipped past the $500 million-mark.

That all bodes well for Captain Marvel, which opens in the United States on March 8.

