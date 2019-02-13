Time to dust off that Ocarina.

On Wednesday, Nintendo released a trailer announcing that a new game in its long-running Legend of Zelda series—titled The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening—will be released for its Nintendo Switch platform later in 2019.

The game is a vivid re-imagining of the original Link’s Awakening, which was first released on Nintendo’s Game Boy system in 1993. It was one of several popular iterations of the adventure series, which follows Link, the green-hatted, sword-wielding hero tasked with rescuing Princess Zelda. Thanks to games such as 1998’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and 2006’s The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, the Zelda series has reportedly sold more than 80 million games worldwide. A Zelda TV series was announced as being in the works last fall.

The gameplay trailer for the new Link’s Awakening features the series’ familiar jaunty theme music, and features shots of a 3D-animated Link—having washed ashore on Koholint Island—doing what he does best: Slashing shrubbery in search of jewels, using his shield to fend off foes, and seeking guidance from those he encounters (in this case, a talking owl).

Nintendo has not revealed an exact date for the game’s release, which was announced as part of the company’s Nintendo Direct gathering.