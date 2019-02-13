Katy Perry Shoe, Katie Couric Book, Diversity Research: Broadsheet for February 13

• Beyond the box. There are no gimmes when it comes to creating a truly inclusive workplace—or for reaping its benefits. A new study proves it.

Three researchers, fascinated by conflicting research about gender diversity and business outcomes, sought to dig deeper into the topic. Some previous studies concluded that gender diversity is a positive force, leading to more innovative thinking. Yet others have found that gender diversity can harm business performance. What if—they thought—context, as in, region and industry, explains the difference?

Their hunch, it turns out, was exactly right.

After studying 1,069 firms across 35 countries and 24 industries, they discovered that “gender diversity relates to more productive companies, as measured by market value and revenue, only in contexts where gender diversity is viewed as ‘normatively’ accepted.” And by “normatively,” they mean a “widespread cultural belief that gender diversity is important.”

“In other words,” they write, “beliefs about gender diversity create a self-fulfilling cycle. Countries and industries that view gender diversity as important capture benefits from it. Those that don’t, don’t.”

The words of academics don’t usually make me want to stand up and cheer, but this was a rare exception.

The study proves what—for some in the business world—has long been apparent. Diversity does little to benefit an entity if its culture doesn’t wholeheartedly believe in it.

Japan, they say, is a perfect example. It has some of the best parental and home care leave policies in the world, but it still suffers from “stiffly patriarchal work cultures.” It shows that regulation isn’t enough. “[F]or diversity to work, workers have to buy into the value of diversity, not just hear some rules about it,” the researchers write.

Another key takeaway: diversity doesn’t provide the benefit of innovative thinking without “psychological safety.”

People only contribute unique ideas to a group when they feel “comfortable enough to speak up and present a contrarian view,” the study says.

Diversity is often talked about in number form: What percentage of a company’s leadership is female or of color? How many women are on its board? But this study proves that while it’s necessary for diverse employees to be present, simply ticking the box that they’re there is not enough.

HBR