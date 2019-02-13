Brainstorm Health: J&J Auris Acquisition, Traditional Health Care, Medicare Buy In

Hello, readers.

Millennials, and their even scarier, younger counterparts, Generation Z, have continued their killing streak. The victim, this time, is primary care and perhaps the entirety of the traditional health care system itself, according to a new Accenture digital health consumer survey.

(I would just like to go on the record and confess that I am, myself, a millennial. Please don’t judge me.)

Accenture’s survey finds that younger generations have little interest in the health care status quo and are entirely open to different forms of medical care delivery. For instance, millennials and Gen Z are by far the least likely to have a primary care physician, once a foundational pillar of the health system. Just 67% of millennials have a primary care doctor; the number falls to 55% for Gen Z.

These trends will have major repercussions for health care. Millennials and Gen Z make up the largest generations, and their preferences will ultimately dictate the contours of how care is delivered.

So just how might that look?

“When thinking about non-traditional healthcare services (emerging types of service delivery—i.e., walk-in or retail clinics, outpatient surgery hospitals, virtual health, on-demand services or digital therapeutics), many patients are “very satisfied” and “extremely satisfied” with the level of transparency, convenience, effectiveness, efficiency and cost of those services. More than half of patients surveyed expect digital capabilities—and these expectations increasingly influence who patients choose in a provider.”

It appears that our medical future may wind up being decidedly digital.

