Over 100 Million Americans Are Currently Affected by Weather Warnings

Severe winter weather is spanning the width of the United States, with residents from New York to Honolulu facing extreme forecasts.

Winter weather warnings, watches, and advisories are affecting more than 100 million Americans, with 25 million more at risk of flooding. More than 1,580 flights have been canceled nationwide, according to FlightAware. That’s more flights than during the Polar Vortex of late January.

Seattle has been hit especially hard. Seattle-Tacoma international airport has seen more than 14 inches of snow in February alone. That’s twice the average for the entire year, and it makes February the snowiest month in more than 30 years.

Hawaii also saw record-breaking snow. A dusting at Polipoli Spring state recreation area is thought to be the first snow at any of Hawaii’s state parks. It’s also the lowest-elevation snow recorded in Hawaii at 6,200 feet. The storm also brought 60-foot waves to the islands.

Meanwhile, it’s so warm in Alaska that organizers have had to cancel an iconic dog sledding race. The Joe Redington Sr. Knik 200 is “the first real big race of the season,” according to Jennifer Hawks, the communications coordinator for the race. Mushers often use it to qualify for the Iditarod.