• Spotting sexism on the stump. With a record-setting six female candidates already contending for the Democratic nomination, the 2020 presidential race is shaping up to be a groundbreaking one for women. But as evidenced by 2016, “firsts” are very rarely all goodness and light. So with more women than ever jostling for a spot on the ticket, it seems fair to assume that we may see political sexism hitting some all-time highs as well.

With that in mind, I suggest taking a moment to read this New York Times primer on how sexism has historically played out on the campaign trail. (And perhaps forward it to a few of the non-Broadsheet-reading political junkies in your life as well!) The NYT’s Maggie Astor does a nice job of laying out some of the biggest minefields faced by female candidates. Among them: the “likability trap” (voters are willing to support a man they don’t find likable as long as he is “qualified,” but do not extend the same rule to women); superficial judgements about, say, a woman’s appearance or the sound of her voice; and stereotypes that associate leadership with “masculine” traits—yet punish women who display them.

We are already seeing some of these factors in play (think of all the digital ink that’s been spilled so far in the service of assessing the likability of Elizabeth Warren or the reports that Amy Klobuchar inhabits the traditionally male role of tough boss.) But this is just the beginning—after all, we have more than a year and half to go!

So I urge you to file Astor’s taxonomy of campaign sexism away in your mental hard drive. We can’t remove all gender bias from the 2020 race, but we can work to recognize and call it out when we see it.