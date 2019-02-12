Hulu Announces Cast for Wu-Tang Clan Drama Series

Hulu has found its inner Wu.

The streaming giant—whose stakeholders include such giants as Comcast and The Walt Disney Company—has announced the cast for its forthcoming drama Wu-Tang: An American Saga. The ten-episode drama series, set in the early ’90s, will trace the history of New York City’s beloved Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most successful and influential hip-hop groups of all time.

The cast for the show, announced Tuesday, includes Moonlight‘s Ashton Sanders as RZA, the group’s architect. Other actors include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor Shameik Moore; Power‘s Marcus Callender; and Get Out co-star Erika Alexander.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is one of several original programs in development at Hulu, whose series The Handmaid’s Tale won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2017. The streamer has enjoyed mainstream success with such small-screen dramas as Castle Rock and The Looming Tower, and recently earned its first Academy Award nomination for the documentary Minding the Gap.

The Wu-Tang Clan has sold a reported 40 million albums worldwide, and its 1997 album Wu-Tang Forever entered Billboard’s album charts at No. 1. Many of the collective’s members—including Method Man, Ghostface Killah, and Inspectah Deck—have enjoyed long-running solo careers. Member Ol’ Dirty Bastard released two Top 10 albums before his death in 2004.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga will be executive-produced by RZA and Method Man. It comes on the heels of several big-screen musical biopics, including 2015’s N.W.A. film Straight Outta Compton, last year’s Oscar-nominated Queen drama Bohemian Rhapsody, and this summer’s forthcoming Elton John tale Rocket Man.

An air date for the Hulu series has yet to be announced. A four-part Showtime documentary about the group, Wu-Tang: Of Mics and Men, will debut later this year.