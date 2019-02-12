Now Amazon Wants to Disrupt Music Festivals. First Stop: Coachella

Amazon is looking to extend its reach to music festivals. The online retailer’s first stop: Coachella.

During this year’s festival, attendees will be able to ship essentials for the festival, like sunscreen or a phone charger, directly there and pick it up from an Amazon locker on the festival grounds.

The lockers will be available both weekends of the festival (April 12-14 and April 19-21), and will be staffed onsite by Amazon employees.

“We want customers to make the most out of their weekend at Coachella,” Patrick Supanc, Amazon worldwide director of lockers and pickup said in a statement. “Bringing the convenience of Amazon Lockers to Coachella will help customers focus on their experience instead of worrying about forgetting something at home or having to carry it in with them.”

Unlike traditional Amazon lockers, where you can purchase anything you’d like, the festival-specific lockers will only be able to receive shipments of specific items, all purchased from a Coachella-specific storefront.

Shoppers will receive an email when their package is ready for pickup. Items from the Coachella Amazon store can also be shipped to shoppers’ homes. The curated storefront will be available in the weeks leading up to the festival.

YouTube announced earlier this year that it will livestream both weekends of the festival.