Grammys 2019, Justin Fairfax, Confidence Gap: Broadsheet for February 11

• Plugging the confidence gap. There’s no doubt this NYT op-ed by Lisa Damour meant well. The clinical psychologist tries to make sense of a trend she’s spotted in her practice: that teenage girls are excelling in school with maximum output, while their male counterparts often succeed with far less effort and far more confidence.

“That [male] experience—of succeeding in school while exerting minimal or moderate effort—is a potentially crucial one,” Damour surmises. “It may help our sons develop confidence, as they see how much they can accomplish simply by counting on their wits.”

For boys, she argues, school can be an environment that grooms a belief in their own abilities and where they become at ease relying on their own skills. “Our daughters, on the other hand, may miss the chance to gain confidence in their abilities if they always count on intellectual elbow grease alone,” Damour writes. Those habits are propelling girls in academics, but maybe they’re holding girls back in the workplace.

So, the question becomes, how to free girls from their “hyper-conscientious” state? Damour’s answer:

Parents and teachers can stop praising them for “inefficient overwork, even if it results in good grades” Girls can be encouraged to focus on an “economy of effort” at school, “rather than how many hours they put in” And they can be reassured that anxiety about school is “normal and healthy”

Of course, the confidence gap is a real issue—as is the alarming rate of anxiety and depression among teenage girls—but it feels entirely wrongheaded to pin this problem on girls trying too hard.

Damour, to her credit, does do plenty of caveating: “[T]he confidence gap is hardly the only thing keeping women out of top jobs. Women also face gender bias, sexual harassment and powerful structural barriers in the workplace.”

Fair enough. But even the slightest suggestion that young women should temper their ambition and work ethic to better fit into discriminatory workplaces later on is an abhorrent misplacing of blame.

Instead of asking girls to take it easy, how about we demand that schools, workplaces, and society at large evaluate their achievements on the same plane as men’s.

“Many professional men brim with confidence because they have spent years getting to know their abilities. Women should arrive in the work world having done the same,” Damour writes in her closing argument.

But confidence, I’d counter, is not entirely self-made.

New York Times