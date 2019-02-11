This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

It has been a busy time in tech, from a bevy of market-moving earnings reports to an ever-growing list of ways Facebook is ruining civilization as we know it to the truly bizarre spat involving Amazon’s founder, the president of the United States, and a man named Pecker. You can’t make this stuff up.

This week the industry’s news will emanate even more than usual from San Francisco, where two big events promise to drive up the price of every hotel room in town.

Goldman Sachs hosts its annual technology and internet conference, which means investors and tech-industry executives will be mixing it up at and around the Palace Hotel downtown. As one of the top investment banks for Silicon Valley, Goldman draws an important crowd. Top speakers will include Thomas Kurian, the recently departed Oracle product chief who now heads Google’s cloud business; Rajeev Misra, who runs the SoftBank Vision Fund; Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd; Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter; and Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco. In a two-CEO twist, Goldman’s David Solomon will interview Marc Benioff of Salesforce. The former is new in the job and facing heat over his firm’s role in the 1MDB debacle in Malaysia; the latter recently bought Time magazine.

Just a few blocks away IBM is hosting its partner-focused THINK conference, “think” being an old favorite word of the company still formally known as International Business Machines. IBM CEO Ginni Rometty will headline her own event (and meet with reporters). A slew of other IBMers will talk too, as will author Roger McNamee. Non-tech-industry celebrity speakers will include Chelsea Clinton (a political daughter), Joe Montana (a football player), and Tony Hawk (a skateboarder).

***

In case you missed it, The Wall Street Journal interviewed the mother of the teenager who found its FaceTime bug. She contributed a priceless nugget to the lore of Apple’s secrecy. According to the paper, Apple sent an executive to thank the teen and learn why he had such a hard time contacting Apple to report the problem. His mother pulled the kid out of steel-drums class to meet the Apple emissary. The bug catcher asked what any smart teenager would ask: When will Apple release the second version of its popular AirPod wireless headphones? The answer he got is one with which any journalist or analyst covering Apple would be very familiar: ‘Apple does not comment on future products.’