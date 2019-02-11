Nicki Minaj Pulls Out of BET Concert After Controversial Grammys Tweet

Nicki Minaj has a message for BET: Don’t mess with the Queen.

The 36-year-old musician announced she was pulling out of a high-profile summer concert after the event’s sponsor, cable network BET, appeared to mock her during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards telecast.

In a since-deleted tweet, BET noted that Cardi B—who’s feuded with Minaj in the past—had become the first woman to win Best Solo Rap Album. “Meanwhile,” the tweet reportedly added, “Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront.”

Minaj, who’s been nominated for 10 Grammys—yet never won—responded by posting a screenshot of BET’s tweet on her Twitter feed, which has more than 20 million followers. In a follow-up tweet, she announced that neither she nor any of the acts on the famed Young Money label would be appearing at June’s BET Experience. Minaj and Young Money founder Lil Wayne, both major concert draws, were slated as headliners for the multi-day festival.

Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show. ♥️🙏🏽♥️ Summer Tour dates dropping soon 🦄 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

Afterward, Minaj thanked fans for their support, adding, “Stay tuned.”

I can’t thank you guys enough for all the love & support you continue to show me. To everyone who said something sweet, thank you. Whether I read it or not, I felt it. From the bottom of my heart. I love you so much. So so so soooo much. Stay tuned. ♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄♥️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

Minaj’s last album, 2018’s Queen, was recently certified platinum by the Recording Institute of America, signifying sales and streams of more than one million, her fourth consecutive album to reach that benchmark. As of Monday afternoon, her name still appears on BET Experience’s official site, as does that of another co-headliner, one who—perhaps tellingly—is slated to perform on a different night: Cardi B.