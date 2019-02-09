Chocolate is one of the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts. And while fewer people are expected to celebrate this year—just over half of people have plans—revenue is expected to top $20 billion, the National Retail Federation estimates.

“Those who are participating are spending more than ever and that could be the result of the strong economy,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said. “With employment and income growing, consumers appear to be expanding the scope of who qualifies for a card or a box of candy.”

Those surveyed ahead of Valentine’s Day 2019 expected to spend an average of $161.96, up 13% from last year’s $143.56.

And this year there are no shortage of extreme ways to show your partner how much you love them. Want to make a lasting impact with gifts of chocolate this Valentine’s Day? Here are 10 ways to do it.

Li-Lac Valentine's Day Heart / Li-Lac

This 210-piece Valentine’s Day heart is “meticulously packed milk and dark chocolate squares filled with delicious centers” that could fill anyone’s stomach. Flavors include rum, hazelnut truffle, and chocolate fudge.

Godiva Chocolate Connoisseur Gift Basket / Godiva

This “Made in Italy” assorted basket includes nine different chocolates and even a throw blanket for your Valentine.

To'ak Collection Boxes / To'ak

Ranging from the vintage Tequila Cask to the Palo Santo, each To’ak box is a sleek design providing delicious chocolate flavors and even “pairing recommendations,” including wine and whiskey. You can pre-order the “EL NIÑO” for $658 this Valentine’s Day, which has a six-week waiting list (maybe for Valentine’s Day 2020?)

Neuhaus 82-Piece Love Heart Box / 1800Flowers

In this Valentine’s Day 82-piece “design of interlocking hearts symbolizing infinite love” you’ll find various milk, dark, and white chocolates, as well as the company’s limited-edition flavors like milk chocolate and raspberry with pink peppercorn and dark chocolate with cherry and anise.

Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate Valentine's Day Selection / Kreuther

5. Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate Valentine’s Day Selection, $139

This 42-piece set has single and double flavored pieces, even Bonbons by New York’s award-winning chefs, Gabriel Kreuther and Marc Aumont.

See's Candies Elegant Heart / See's Candies

6. See’s Candies Elegant Heart – $99.90

Looking for a traditional heart-shaped box? This Warren Buffett-backed chocolate company provides a giant heart with a red satin bow. The 75 pieces include truffles, along with milk, dark, and white chocolates.

Harry & David Ultimate Chocolate Tower / Harry & David

7. Harry & David Ultimate Chocolate Tower, $129.99

Five boxes stacked to the sky include delicious flavors like milk chocolate-covered cherries and their signature chocolate truffles. Need more for your Valentine? They even throw in a “rich mini chocolate decadence cake, perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.”

Candy Warehouse Giant Peanut Butter Chocolate Cups / Candy Warehouse

8. Candy Warehouse Giant Peanut Butter Chocolate Cups, $120

Peanut butter lovers rejoice! This 24-piece box set contains peanut butter cups that are about “three times the size of a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.” You can even order them in white or dark chocolate this Valentine’s Day.

See's Candies Gift of Elegance / See's Candies

This assortment of candy will give a classy feel to the Valentine’s Day holiday. The four-pound gold box has everything from fudge to caramel.

Sweet Corner Bakeshop Golden Nutella Heart / Sweet Corner Bakeshop

10. Sweet Corner Bakeshop Golden Nutella Heart, $65

This two-pound Nutella-filled heart is “the only heart worth breaking this Valentine’s Day,” according to New York City’s Sweet Corner Bakeshop. The decadent dessert is a heart-shaped Callebaut chocolate shell covered in edible gold. However, because of its “delicate shell,” they are only available for pickup up in the West Village or for delivery in the Manhattan area.